Caterina Fake

Caterina Fake's Findery Aims to Be an 'Adventure Machine'
Technology

Caterina Fake's Findery Aims to Be an 'Adventure Machine'

With $9.5 million in funds from investors, the serial entrepreneur predicts her latest tech startup will encourage people to rediscover their sense of wonder.
Brian Patrick Eha | 5 min read
14 Hot Startups Funded by High-Profile Entrepreneurs

14 Hot Startups Funded by High-Profile Entrepreneurs

Find out which startups are attracting the attention -- and the dollars -- of some of the most high-profile entrepreneurs.
Kara Ohngren Prior
Summer Reading: The Book Picks of Multimillionaire Entrepreneurs

Summer Reading: The Book Picks of Multimillionaire Entrepreneurs

From lessons in leadership to driving out fear, stay in a success mindset with these reads.
Teri Evans
Caterina Fake on Stepping into the Unknown

Caterina Fake on Stepping into the Unknown

The co-founder of Flickr and Hunch talks about finding inspiration and what keeps her up at night.
Teri Evans | 5 min read