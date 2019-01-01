My Queue

Tips for a Successful Catering Event

Your job starts as soon as your customer calls. Find out what you need to know while you're on the phone, getting ready for the event and on the job in order to please your customers and earn their repeat business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 9 min read
What You Need to Know Before Starting a Catering Business

What You Need to Know Before Starting a Catering Business

Here's an inside look at the industry as well as the skills needed to run a successful catering business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read