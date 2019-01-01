There are no Videos in your queue.
Cats
Never start a business to prove your own self-worth. That's the lesson this entrepreneur learned -- the hard way.
Love felines? Here are six cat-centric businesses that may give you the purr-fect idea for your own.
Ask questions! Without curiosity, there's no direction.
Jackson Galaxy imparts some wise advice inspired by our furry feline friends. Seriously, it's nothing to scratch at.
Watch out for cute little Mister Whiskers. He could be carrying a nasty parasite known to potentially tip off temper tantrums and other aggressive behaviors.
Pets
The pet industry will always be booming, and it's not just because of the puppies.
Cats
Cassidy the cat's fate seemed sealed when he was born in the woods and lost his hind legs. But thanks to modern technology, he has a new lease on life.
Funny Videos
From the dog that couldn't grasp the concept of an escalator to the eagle that destroyed a drone, here are some of the most epic encounters between animals and modern gadgets.
Kids franchises
The trajectory of the beloved, green-eyed tabby shows the unique path being tread by animated characters in our digital era.
Pets
As people view pets as family members, they're paying even more to keep an eye on them.
Advertising
The more we try not to offend in marketing, the more people we encounter who find offense to everything.
Games
The makers of a new card game were aiming to raise $10,000 in 30 days. They hit that goal in less than 30 minutes, and have gone on to raise more than $2.5 million.
Crowdfunding
The co-founders of Meow Parlour raised three times as much cash as they set out to raise with a Kickstarter campaign. But that wasn't the best part of their crowdfunding success.
Starting a Business
Christina Ha and Emilie Legrand fantasized about opening a cat cafe in New York City. Then, they stopped dreaming and made it happen.
While
cats have always been popular as pets, they’ve become mainstreamed into social media culture as part of memes and trends -- such as the “cat selfie,” “Grumpy Cat”” and “catbreading” -- and there is an ongoing debate on which animal rules the internet -- the dog or the cat?
