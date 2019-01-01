My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cats

From 'Ow' to 'Meow': A Young Catpreneur Discovers Her Own Meaning of Success

From 'Ow' to 'Meow': A Young Catpreneur Discovers Her Own Meaning of Success

Never start a business to prove your own self-worth. That's the lesson this entrepreneur learned -- the hard way.
Kanchan Singh | 8 min read
'Catpreneurs' Unite at New York's First 'Cat Camp' Symposium

'Catpreneurs' Unite at New York's First 'Cat Camp' Symposium

Love felines? Here are six cat-centric businesses that may give you the purr-fect idea for your own.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
Curiosity Might Have Killed the Cat. But Don't Let It Kill You.

Curiosity Might Have Killed the Cat. But Don't Let It Kill You.

Ask questions! Without curiosity, there's no direction.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
3 Sharp Business Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Cats, Care of the Host of 'My Cat From Hell'

3 Sharp Business Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Cats, Care of the Host of 'My Cat From Hell'

Jackson Galaxy imparts some wise advice inspired by our furry feline friends. Seriously, it's nothing to scratch at.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Rough News For Cat Lovers: Your Cuddly Kitty Could Make You Prone to Fits of Rage

Rough News For Cat Lovers: Your Cuddly Kitty Could Make You Prone to Fits of Rage

Watch out for cute little Mister Whiskers. He could be carrying a nasty parasite known to potentially tip off temper tantrums and other aggressive behaviors.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

More From This Topic

6 Reasons You Can't Go Wrong With the Pet Industry
Pets

6 Reasons You Can't Go Wrong With the Pet Industry

The pet industry will always be booming, and it's not just because of the puppies.
Christina Baldassarre | 5 min read
High School Students 3-D Printed a Custom Wheelchair to Help This Resilient Little Kitten
Cats

High School Students 3-D Printed a Custom Wheelchair to Help This Resilient Little Kitten

Cassidy the cat's fate seemed sealed when he was born in the woods and lost his hind legs. But thanks to modern technology, he has a new lease on life.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
10 Times Animals Were Hilariously Mystified by Modern Technology
Funny Videos

10 Times Animals Were Hilariously Mystified by Modern Technology

From the dog that couldn't grasp the concept of an escalator to the eagle that destroyed a drone, here are some of the most epic encounters between animals and modern gadgets.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
NYC's JFK Airport Is Building a New Luxury Terminal Exclusively for Animals
Animals

NYC's JFK Airport Is Building a New Luxury Terminal Exclusively for Animals

It's called 'the ARK.'
Laura Entis | 2 min read
With Billions of App Downloads and YouTube Views, Talking Tom Spawned an Entertainment Empire
Kids franchises

With Billions of App Downloads and YouTube Views, Talking Tom Spawned an Entertainment Empire

The trajectory of the beloved, green-eyed tabby shows the unique path being tread by animated characters in our digital era.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
Want to Track (or Stalk) Your Pet? Data and Gadgets Will Do It.
Pets

Want to Track (or Stalk) Your Pet? Data and Gadgets Will Do It.

As people view pets as family members, they're paying even more to keep an eye on them.
Chris Morris | 3 min read
Breeding Puppies to Blow Up Kittens
Advertising

Breeding Puppies to Blow Up Kittens

The more we try not to offend in marketing, the more people we encounter who find offense to everything.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
This 'Exploding Kittens' Card Game Is Blowing Up on Kickstarter
Games

This 'Exploding Kittens' Card Game Is Blowing Up on Kickstarter

The makers of a new card game were aiming to raise $10,000 in 30 days. They hit that goal in less than 30 minutes, and have gone on to raise more than $2.5 million.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
For This Cat Cafe, Crowdfunding With Kickstarter 'Was Never About the Money'
Crowdfunding

For This Cat Cafe, Crowdfunding With Kickstarter 'Was Never About the Money'

The co-founders of Meow Parlour raised three times as much cash as they set out to raise with a Kickstarter campaign. But that wasn't the best part of their crowdfunding success.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
A Cafe Where You Can Cuddle With Kittens: How These Entrepreneurs Brought Their Dream to Life
Starting a Business

A Cafe Where You Can Cuddle With Kittens: How These Entrepreneurs Brought Their Dream to Life

Christina Ha and Emilie Legrand fantasized about opening a cat cafe in New York City. Then, they stopped dreaming and made it happen.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read

While cats have always been popular as pets, they’ve become mainstreamed into social media culture as part of memes and trends -- such as the “cat selfie,” “Grumpy Cat”” and “catbreading” -- and there is an ongoing debate on which animal rules the internet -- the dog or the cat?

 