The Coming International CBD Boom and How it Will Disrupt the Marijuana Business
By legalizing hemp, the Farm Bill sets the stage for a national and international trade in CBD that will dwarf the market for THC products limited to individual states.
5 Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Capitalize on America's New Relationship with Cannabis
Take a look at the many potential, profitable and egal products to consider from what used to be seen as an evil weed.
Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil: What's the Difference?
The marijuana plants has so many positive uses that people in the future will think we were insane for ever making it illegal.
5 Keys to Choosing The Best CBD Distributor
Not all wholesale CBD companies are created equal. Before partnering up, look for these factors.
How 7 Brothers Became Pioneers in Hemp-Based CBD
Jessica Abo sits down with the co-founders of Charlotte's Web, a global social enterprise, which recently completed its IPO.
Here's Why the DEA Re-Scheduling Just One Cannabis-Based Drug Is a Very Big Deal
For decades DEA has insisted marijuana has no legitimate use, even as it made research into medical marijuana nearly impossible. That contradiction is coming to an end.
The DEA Actually Didn't Reschedule CBD: Industry Insiders Explain What Epidiolex's Reclassification Really Means
For decades the DEA has insisted nothing derived from cannabis has any legitimate use. Epidiolex is the first exemption that many believe will lead to a new rule.
This Is Non-Negotiable: Cannabis Legalization Must Include Restorative Justice
Legal marijuana will be a new injustice unless the industry takes the lead to advocate for the people and communities most damaged by the war on drugs.
Which Big Consumer Product Companies Really Are Entering the Cannabis Industry?
Not all of hype about mammoth companies staking corners in the cannabis market is accurate but the trend is clear.
DEA Moves Some CBD Medicines off Schedule 1
Though a limited expansion of cannabis access it is a significant time DEA has removed cannabis in any from Schedule 1.
Blue Moon Hemp Wins Leafwire's Miami Pitch Contest
Pitch contests, long standard in traditional industries, give cannabis entrepreneurs the opportunity to meet investors.