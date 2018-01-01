CBD

5 Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Capitalize on America's New Relationship with Cannabis

Take a look at the many potential, profitable and egal products to consider from what used to be seen as an evil weed.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil: What's the Difference?

The marijuana plants has so many positive uses that people in the future will think we were insane for ever making it illegal.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
5 Keys to Choosing The Best CBD Distributor

Not all wholesale CBD companies are created equal. Before partnering up, look for these factors.
Joy Smith | 6 min read
How 7 Brothers Became Pioneers in Hemp-Based CBD

Jessica Abo sits down with the co-founders of Charlotte's Web, a global social enterprise, which recently completed its IPO.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
Here's Why the DEA Re-Scheduling Just One Cannabis-Based Drug Is a Very Big Deal

For decades DEA has insisted marijuana has no legitimate use, even as it made research into medical marijuana nearly impossible. That contradiction is coming to an end.
Evan Eneman and Javier Hasse | 4 min read
The DEA Actually Didn't Reschedule CBD: Industry Insiders Explain What Epidiolex's Reclassification Really Means

For decades the DEA has insisted nothing derived from cannabis has any legitimate use. Epidiolex is the first exemption that many believe will lead to a new rule.
Javier Hasse | 5 min read
This Is Non-Negotiable: Cannabis Legalization Must Include Restorative Justice

Legal marijuana will be a new injustice unless the industry takes the lead to advocate for the people and communities most damaged by the war on drugs.
Dasheeda Dawson | 6 min read
Which Big Consumer Product Companies Really Are Entering the Cannabis Industry?

Not all of hype about mammoth companies staking corners in the cannabis market is accurate but the trend is clear.
Bethany Gomez | 4 min read
DEA Moves Some CBD Medicines off Schedule 1

Though a limited expansion of cannabis access it is a significant time DEA has removed cannabis in any from Schedule 1.
2 min read
Blue Moon Hemp Wins Leafwire's Miami Pitch Contest

Pitch contests, long standard in traditional industries, give cannabis entrepreneurs the opportunity to meet investors.
Peter Vogel | 3 min read
