El ecosistema emprendedor está más vivo que nunca. Así es como se emprende a la mexicana
Presentan CREO MX, iniciativa pública-privada que promueve el desarrollo y crecimiento de empresas en un entorno de innovación y creatividad. Los próximos 20 y 21 de noviembre realizarán un encuentros de negocios gratuito.
Marisol García Fuentes | 4 min read