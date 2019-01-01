My Queue

CDFIs

9 Things Startups Must Know Before Approaching Lenders

These steps will put you ahead of the game before you start, and increase your chances of securing funds for your small business.
Catherine Clifford
$2 Billion Cut from Fed Loan Program Affecting Small Business

The CDFI Bond Guarantee program, signed into law in 2010, had the potential to extend $4 billion in credit to small-business owners, among others. A lengthy Congressional approval process has reduced the funds available by half.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
A Starbucks Initiative to Brew Up U.S. Jobs

An initiative by Starbucks and Opportunity Finance Network is pouring small-business funding into private lending institutions
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Starbucks Is Into Them. But What Exactly Are CDFIs?

A quick guide to Community Development Financial Institutions: How they work and whether they can help you get money to start your business.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
A Guide to Community Development Financial Institutions

If your business in an economically distressed area, this special funding source could help you find money for your business.
3 min read