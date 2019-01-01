My Queue

Celebrate

Dance Your Ass Off When You Win
Success

Dance Your Ass Off When You Win

At a time when culture tends to punish success, it's important to remember the benefits of celebration.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
Celebrate the Little Successes as a Salve Against the Bruises of Entrepreneurship and Parenthood

When you're juggling two jobs -- entrepreneur and parent -- the days seem endless and the nights can feel just as long. And let's just admit one thing: there's very little reward, or it seems that way.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Choosing a Wine to Buy and Hold to Mark a Special Event

Starting a business or closed a big deal? Buying and holding a great wine is a perfect way to celebrate.
Tracy Byrnes | 4 min read
Forget Big Goals. Take Baby Steps for Small, Daily Wins.

Looking at the big picture and all the phases involved can be daunting. Use this strategy instead.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
What You Celebrate About 2014 Can Tell You What to Focus on in 2015

Don't guilt-trip yourself about enjoying the holidays and you might be surprised just how much work you get done.
Dixie Gillaspie | 6 min read

More From This Topic

The Hidden Benefits of Happy Co-Workers (Infographic)
Employees

The Hidden Benefits of Happy Co-Workers (Infographic)

A new study indicates that positive connections among employees spur engagement.
Heather R. Huhman | 3 min read
The Top 10 Lessons Learned in the Trenches of Startup Year 1
Lessons

The Top 10 Lessons Learned in the Trenches of Startup Year 1

The co-founder of a new Cincinnati company shares what he learned about pitching, fundraising and claiming small victories.
Blake Smith | 4 min read