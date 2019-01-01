My Queue

4 Ways to Break Your Phone Addiction So You Can Focus on What Really Matters
Smartphones are a strong candidate for the most alluring distraction of all time, but you can resist and win back your life.
Nate Klemp | 6 min read
Low Productivity? You May Need a Digital Detox.

Are you losing an essential part of what keeps you passionate and alive to a digital addiction?
Murray Newlands | 7 min read
Nokia Is Gearing Up for a Mobile Comeback

The company is testing new products, looking for sales partners, hiring software experts and learning from its previous mistakes.
Reuters | 5 min read
Apple Says It Has No Plans to Sell Mobile Services Directly to Consumers

The company denied reports that it was testing a so-called mobile virtual network operator.
Reuters | 3 min read
Google's New Cellphone Service Might Have the Best Data Plan Anyone Has Ever Offered

You pay only for the data you use. How nice does that sound?
Steve Kovach | 2 min read

Time for a Talk: Don't Let Your Phone Be a Selfish Boyfriend (or Girlfriend)
Trying to keep up with technology is like trying to earn love from a person who doesn't know how to love.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
4 Cellphone Etiquette Mistakes You Make Everyday
You might be doing more harm than good when you answer your phone in a public place. Here are four things you might not know about the way you use your phone.
Karen Tiber Leland | 4 min read
Cellphone Hacking: Could it Happen to You?
The cellphone hacking scandal that's captured recent headlines should also serve as a wakeup call. Here's how to secure your mobile phone.
Diana Ransom
Ways to Save Money on Your Cell-Phone Bill
Is it really possible to save money on your mobile service? It is--if you know the right places to look.
J.D. Roth | 3 min read