Censorship

China

China Blocks Microsoft's Bing, Despite Offering Censored Search

'We've confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,' a Microsoft spokesperson said.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms Censored China Search Engine

He said its development is going very well.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Blockchain Is How We Can Protect Our Privacy in a World of Ubiquitous Surveillance

Decentralized information sets give citizens greater privacy, freedom of speech and protection of wealth.
Mick Hagen | 6 min read
Jack Dorsey Is Finally Realizing Twitter Is a Terrible Place

He's exploring reforms that could minimize social bubbles and label bots.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Google Employees Push Back on Censored China Search Engine

They're demanding more transparency and ethics reviews.
Mallory Locklear | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Google

Google Reportedly Working on Censored Search for China

It looks as though Google's desire to access the hundreds of millions of internet users in China has won and it is willing to accept government censorship to operate there. How is Google going to explain its thinking if (when?) it does launch?
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Terrorism

Internet Companies Boost Anti-Terrorism Collaboration

Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube will work more closely together and with counter-terrorism officials to filter out extremist content from their websites.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Reddit

Reddit CEO Was Wrong to Prank Critics but Reddit Is Right to Ban Toxic Minority

Influential websites have a responsibility to act against online intimidation and fake news, even if Steve Huffman was wrong to change a few critical posts as a joke.
Peter Gasca | 7 min read
Linkedin

U.S. Concerned Over Russia Blocking Access to LinkedIn

Internet services analysts say other tech firms, including Facebook and Twitter, could also find access blocked unless they move data onto Russian-based servers.
Reuters | 3 min read
Facebook

Facebook Executives Feel the Heat of Content Controversies

The company's reticence to explain censorship decisions has drawn criticism in many countries around the globe.
Reuters | 7 min read
Facebook

Facebook Says It Will Learn From Vietnam Photo Mistake

The 1972 photograph, by Pulitzer Prize-winner Nick Ut of the Associated Press, shows screaming children running from a napalm attack. A naked 9-year-old girl is at its center.
Reuters | 3 min read
Twitter

Can Twitter Censor Terrorists and Trolls Without Silencing Free Speech?

Social media, once a bastion of open discourse, is under mounting pressure to define and remove "hate'' speech.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Starbucks

Starbucks the Latest to Block Pornography from Public Wi-Fi Networks

Anti-pornography organizations have declared victory for their "National Porn Free Wi-Fi" campaign.
Grace Reader | 3 min read
Twitter

Twitter, Facebook Move Quickly to Stem Celebrations of Nice Attack

Twitter Inc. moved swiftly to remove posts from Islamic extremists glorifying a truck attack in Nice, France.
Reuters | 4 min read
Legal Issues

Google Reportedly Faces Record 3 Billion Euro Antitrust Fine

The European Union has accused Google of promoting its shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of rival services in a case that has dragged on since late 2010.
Reuters | 2 min read