Censorship
China
'We've confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,' a Microsoft spokesperson said.
He said its development is going very well.
Decentralized information sets give citizens greater privacy, freedom of speech and protection of wealth.
He's exploring reforms that could minimize social bubbles and label bots.
They're demanding more transparency and ethics reviews.
More From This Topic
Google
It looks as though Google's desire to access the hundreds of millions of internet users in China has won and it is willing to accept government censorship to operate there. How is Google going to explain its thinking if (when?) it does launch?
Terrorism
Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube will work more closely together and with counter-terrorism officials to filter out extremist content from their websites.
Reddit
Influential websites have a responsibility to act against online intimidation and fake news, even if Steve Huffman was wrong to change a few critical posts as a joke.
Linkedin
Internet services analysts say other tech firms, including Facebook and Twitter, could also find access blocked unless they move data onto Russian-based servers.
Facebook
The company's reticence to explain censorship decisions has drawn criticism in many countries around the globe.
Facebook
The 1972 photograph, by Pulitzer Prize-winner Nick Ut of the Associated Press, shows screaming children running from a napalm attack. A naked 9-year-old girl is at its center.
Twitter
Social media, once a bastion of open discourse, is under mounting pressure to define and remove "hate'' speech.
Starbucks
Anti-pornography organizations have declared victory for their "National Porn Free Wi-Fi" campaign.
Twitter
Twitter Inc. moved swiftly to remove posts from Islamic extremists glorifying a truck attack in Nice, France.
Legal Issues
The European Union has accused Google of promoting its shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of rival services in a case that has dragged on since late 2010.
