Census data

Census Data Provide a Mixed Message on Women Entrepreneurs
Women Entrepreneurs

Women are making strides in business ownership, but still lag in some important areas.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Why We Don't Need New Policies to Boost Startup Rates

The decline in startup rates might simply represent Americans' realization that earning a living running one's a small business has become more difficult over the past three-and-a-half decades.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Latest Census Data Show Hope for Small Biz

The most recent business census data show slowing declines and some hopeful growth areas for businesses large and small.
Business on Main staff | 5 min read
Who Counts As an Entrepreneur? (Opinion)

Estimates of the number of entrepreneurs in the U.S. vary widely. If you want a more precise number, we'll need a definition of the word that everyone agrees on.
Scott Shane | 5 min read