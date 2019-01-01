There are no Videos in your queue.
Census data
Women Entrepreneurs
Women are making strides in business ownership, but still lag in some important areas.
The decline in startup rates might simply represent Americans' realization that earning a living running one's a small business has become more difficult over the past three-and-a-half decades.
The most recent business census data show slowing declines and some hopeful growth areas for businesses large and small.
Estimates of the number of entrepreneurs in the U.S. vary widely. If you want a more precise number, we'll need a definition of the word that everyone agrees on.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
