My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

centro de innovación

El nuevo epicentro de la innovación de la UP y su plan para crecer con los emprendedores
Noticias emprendedores

El nuevo epicentro de la innovación de la UP y su plan para crecer con los emprendedores

La UP está por develar un nuevo campus al norte de la Ciudad de México, en la zona de Bosque Real, el cual será un importante centro de investigación e innovación.
Ricardo Dorantes | 5 min read