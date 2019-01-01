My Queue

CEO Pay

CEOs

Inside the C-Suite: the Most Likable CEOs in America

As employees, shareholders and consumers, we've invested a lot in our corporate leadership. But do we like them?
Jim Fowler | 5 min read
The Top 10 Highest-Paid Tech CEOs

From Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to IBM's Ginni Rometty, check out these wealthy tech executives.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
Here Are the 5 Highest Paid CEOs

According to new data, CEOs got their biggest pay raise since 2013.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
This List of the Highest-Paid CEOs May Surprise You

Equilar has released its annual look at the 100 biggest companies in the country.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
CEOs Took a Massive Pay Cut Last Year

It was the most dramatic hit to compensation since the financial crisis.
Claire Zillman | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Chipotle's CEOs Take Massive Paycut Due to E. Coli Crisis
CEO Pay

They still received nearly $14 million each.
Phil Wahba | 2 min read
Leaders Like Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer Do Not Deserve the Fortunes They Make While Their Companies Crash and Burn
Leadership

Here are three ways to spot completely ineffective -- and way overpaid -- CEOs.
Jeff Boss | 5 min read
So Just How Much Is Jack Dorsey's Salary at Square?
Jack Dorsey

The payments company's earnings beat Wall Street estimates and is projecting profitability -- excluding certain costs -- by the end of 2016.
Leena Rao | 1 min read
LinkedIn Boss Gives $14 Million Away to Employees. Ours Gave Us Some Donuts.
Linkedin

The package is reportedly worth an estimated $14 million.
Reuters | 1 min read
CEO Pay Isn't All That Out of Whack If You Look at Real Data
Executive Compensation

Why do CEOs get paid so much? Because they deserve it. Plain and simple.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
One of the Nation's Top-Paid CEOs Leads an Unprofitable, Largely Unknown Company
Salary

Charif Souki of Cheniere Energy, a Houston-based enterprise hoping to one day capitalize on the fracking boom, raked in a whopping $142 million last year.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Microsoft's New CEO Could Earn Almost $18 Million This Year
Leadership

Microsoft has set the base salary of its new CEO, Satya Nadella, at $1.2 million, but with incentives and stock options he could earn as much as $18 million during his first year on the job.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
New SEC Rule Would Make Companies Disclose Ratio of CEO-to-Worker Pay
Growth Strategies

As early as next month, corporations may have to begin making public the difference between their chief executive's compensation and the pay of a middle-of-the-pack worker.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read
Companies to Disclose CEO Pay Vs. Employee Pay
Growth Strategies

Think it'd be nice to know how much a CEO makes compared with his or her typical employee? Well, you're going to find out soon.
Allen Wastler | 4 min read
Ousted Men's Wearhouse Founder Fires Back in Open Letter
Growth Strategies

George Zimmer, founder and former executive chairman of the men's clothing retailer, makes his side of the story public.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read