CEO Pay
CEOs
As employees, shareholders and consumers, we've invested a lot in our corporate leadership. But do we like them?
From Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to IBM's Ginni Rometty, check out these wealthy tech executives.
According to new data, CEOs got their biggest pay raise since 2013.
Equilar has released its annual look at the 100 biggest companies in the country.
It was the most dramatic hit to compensation since the financial crisis.
CEO Pay
They still received nearly $14 million each.
Leadership
Here are three ways to spot completely ineffective -- and way overpaid -- CEOs.
Jack Dorsey
The payments company's earnings beat Wall Street estimates and is projecting profitability -- excluding certain costs -- by the end of 2016.
Linkedin
The package is reportedly worth an estimated $14 million.
Salary
Charif Souki of Cheniere Energy, a Houston-based enterprise hoping to one day capitalize on the fracking boom, raked in a whopping $142 million last year.
Leadership
Microsoft has set the base salary of its new CEO, Satya Nadella, at $1.2 million, but with incentives and stock options he could earn as much as $18 million during his first year on the job.
Growth Strategies
As early as next month, corporations may have to begin making public the difference between their chief executive's compensation and the pay of a middle-of-the-pack worker.
Growth Strategies
Think it'd be nice to know how much a CEO makes compared with his or her typical employee? Well, you're going to find out soon.
Growth Strategies
George Zimmer, founder and former executive chairman of the men's clothing retailer, makes his side of the story public.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
