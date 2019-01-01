CEOWISE SERIES

There are no Videos in your queue.
After Alan Knott-Craig ran some of South Africa's well known companies like Cellfind, iBurst and Mxit, he's on a mission to broaden South Africa's wireless internet network with HeroTel.
Ian Fuhr, a serial entrepreneur is not scared of opening businesses in industries he knows nothing about.
After being bankrupt in 2009 Pepe, along with his partners, turned their business around to being one of the best advertising agencies in South Africa.
People pay first who they feel pressure from, so people will pay you when they feel pressure from you.
"The day you stop getting enquiries about your product, you're know you're on the wrong track," says Mark van Diggelen, CEO of GameZBoost.
Why customer experience is so important and how you can transform your customer base into a community.
How and why you should be proactively manage your reputation and why it has nothing to do with marketing or PR.
Dinesh Patel shares everything you need to know about App development and starting a tech company in SA.
Top leadership lessons from Ran Neu-Ner and why he thinks failure will help you progress.
Ryan Kahan shares his knowledge on the American industry and how to operate a tech business in South Africa.
Vuyo Tofile offers his advice on how to know if you're ready to scale and how to get it right the first time.
Nic Haralambous launched 8 failing businesses. He used the lessons learnt from that failure to ensure the success of his new business Nic Harry.
Raizcorp supports over 500 businesses, find out their innovative selection process and how success can be your downfall.
Fritz Pienaar had 30 large scale endurance and biking events last year, find out his secrets to success.
You can learn to be a better by improving everything by 1% every day and make yourself a success, but there's a catch says Erik Kruger.
