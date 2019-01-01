My Queue

Cereal

The Makers of Exo Cricket Bars Are Launching a Line of Cereal That's High in Protein and Low in Sugar
Food Businesses

The Makers of Exo Cricket Bars Are Launching a Line of Cereal That's High in Protein and Low in Sugar

Magic Spoon will appeal to consumer's nostalgia for Saturday morning with a health bent.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
Kellogg's Is Opening a Cereal Cafe in New York -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Kellogg's Is Opening a Cereal Cafe in New York -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Walmart is making a month of free shipping available to everyone.
Grace Reader | 1 min read
Yum? Kellogg Will Soon Release Soda-Flavored Pop-Tarts.

Yum? Kellogg Will Soon Release Soda-Flavored Pop-Tarts.

In a time when food companies are going natural, the cereal company seems to be betting on decadence.
John Kell | 2 min read
Where on Earth Is Buzz? Why Honey Nut Cheerios Nixed Its Busy Bee.

Where on Earth Is Buzz? Why Honey Nut Cheerios Nixed Its Busy Bee.

General Mills Canada aims to put a cause-marketing bee in your bonnet about the horrifying plight of our pollinating friends. But first, your contact information, please.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
FDA Investigating Video of Man Peeing on Assembly Line at Kellogg Factory

FDA Investigating Video of Man Peeing on Assembly Line at Kellogg Factory

But don't worry, barely any of the food was affected, company spokesperson says.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Food Blogger Strikes Again, Taking On Chemicals in Cereal
Personal Health

Food Blogger Strikes Again, Taking On Chemicals in Cereal

After success with chains such as Subway and Chick-fil-A, Vani Hari is taking on the cereal industry.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Taco Bell's New Strategy in the Breakfast Wars: Protein Power
Breakfast

Taco Bell's New Strategy in the Breakfast Wars: Protein Power

Taco Bell is launching a new low-calorie, high protein menu, and is testing Greek yogurt and other high-protein options as breakfast offerings.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Breaking Into a Tough Market? Lessons From 'Cereal' Entrepreneurs
Business Unusual

Breaking Into a Tough Market? Lessons From 'Cereal' Entrepreneurs

There's opportunity in every industry, including the established ones, like breakfast cereal. To find success, you just need to think strategically.
Neil Parmar | 5 min read