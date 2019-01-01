There are no Videos in your queue.
Does anyone really need a 'smart belt'?
From AI-powered translation to the first smart train set, here are five entrepreneurs changing the game in their industries.
There were a ton of sleek next-gen cars at CES, from snazzy luxury vehicles to eye-popping concept cars.
Smart massage chairs, roll-up TVs and leather laptops: The world's biggest tech show is upon us.
It can also now be used as a main ingredient replacement in any ground meat dish.
electric vehicles
The LiveWire is fast and highly connected, but range might be an issue.
Apple
In a world where privacy is on everyone's mind, Apple is saying to the technology industry that it stands alone.
From smart homes to the biggest of big-screen TVs, here's a sneak peek at what's coming to this year's show.
Delivery
The company will also debut a new shared scooter model at CES.
Hindsight is 20/20, but looking back, I see how both exhibitors and attendees like myself could have planned better.
Robots
We're going to have to engage with robots more to understand their value -- and they're going to have to engage with us.
Crowdfunding
Wearable brand Misfit explains how to position yourself, avoid disappointing backers and keep things fresh.
We caught up with Indiegogo CEO David Mandelbrot at CES this week to talk about changes in crowdfunding and what to expect next.
These devices tap into your brain function and your senses to regulate your REM cycle.
In its 51st year, the massive consumer technology convention is full of surprises.
