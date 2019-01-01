My Queue

CES 2014

10 Thoughts on Tech, Trends and Innovation at CES 2014
Technology

10 Thoughts on Tech, Trends and Innovation at CES 2014

From being surrounded by 'Glassholes' to playing pinball and 'self-healing' phones, here is a recap of what the show had to offer.
Jason Fell | 6 min read
CES Announcements Pave Road For Tomorrow's Tech

CES Announcements Pave Road For Tomorrow's Tech

Announcements from Qualcomm and Audience offer a glimpse at what we can expect from other companies later this year.
Emily Price | 3 min read
The Coolest Tech Startups at CES 2014

The Coolest Tech Startups at CES 2014

We scoured the Eureka Park startup area for the most interesting-looking technologies. Here's what we found.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
The Wackiest Gadgets and Other Tech at CES

The Wackiest Gadgets and Other Tech at CES

More than just TVs and computers, a number of bizarre products launched this year during CES.
Emily Price | 3 min read
A True Transformer: Asus Announces a Laptop-Tablet That Runs Android and Windows

A True Transformer: Asus Announces a Laptop-Tablet That Runs Android and Windows

When one operating system just won't cut it, there's always this device that runs two and you can switch between them.
Jason Fell | 2 min read

More From This Topic

The Connected Home: A Huge Opportunity But Slow to Catch On
Growth Strategies

The Connected Home: A Huge Opportunity But Slow to Catch On

Representatives from LG, Lowe's and Verizon discuss why the market for these smart gadgets has potential but hasn't exploded yet.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
McAfee Founder Elated That Intel Is Renaming Security Products, Says It's the 'Worst Software on the Planet'
Technology

McAfee Founder Elated That Intel Is Renaming Security Products, Says It's the 'Worst Software on the Planet'

Intel will drop the McAfee name from its security products, hoping to distance itself from controversial founder John McAfee, who says the move has delighted him 'beyond words.'
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
What You Can Learn From Michael Bay's Embarrassing Presentation Mishap
Marketing

What You Can Learn From Michael Bay's Embarrassing Presentation Mishap

'Transformers' director Michael Bay abruptly walked off stage in Vegas yesterday after his guest spot during a Samsung product intro became fraught with teleprompter issues.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
3-D Printers Take a Step Toward the Mainstream
Technology

3-D Printers Take a Step Toward the Mainstream

MakerBot announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it will have a 3-D printer available for sale this spring for just over $1,000.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
This New Technology Will Let You Make Purchases Directly From Your TV
Technology

This New Technology Will Let You Make Purchases Directly From Your TV

A service announced at CES this year allows you to buy items from advertisements using your television remote.
Emily Price | 3 min read
Intel Wants to Make Computers Think More Like Humans
Technology

Intel Wants to Make Computers Think More Like Humans

At CES, the tech giant unveiled RealSense, technology it says creates more 'natural' interactions with computers and tablets.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Pebble Unveils Slimmer Smartwatch
Technology

Pebble Unveils Slimmer Smartwatch

Pebble announced today the release of an updated version of its signature smartwatch, the launch of a Pebble appstore, and new partnership deals.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
New From CES: Improve Videos on Your Smartphone With This Smart App
Technology

New From CES: Improve Videos on Your Smartphone With This Smart App

Magisto's CamCrew helps you shoot the perfect video with your smartphone, and then edits it for you.
Emily Price | 2 min read
A Tech Entrepreneur's Insider Tips for Exhibiting at CES
Technology

A Tech Entrepreneur's Insider Tips for Exhibiting at CES

Attracting attention at the big tech show last year proved to be more far more difficult than one startup expected. Here are some of their lessons and a look at their strategy the second time around.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
Wearable Tech, Marissa Mayer, Entrepreneurs and Innovation: A CES 2014 Preview
Technology

Wearable Tech, Marissa Mayer, Entrepreneurs and Innovation: A CES 2014 Preview

A bird's eye view of what's set to take place at the big tech event in Las Vegas next week.
Jason Fell | 4 min read