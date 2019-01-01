My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

CES 2015

5 New, Affordable Smartwatches Battle for Your Wrist
Smartwatches

5 New, Affordable Smartwatches Battle for Your Wrist

We'll see a number of new smartwatches this year at more affordable prices. Here's a look at some of our favorites.
Emily Price | 3 min read
New Office Tech You're Going to Crave This Year

New Office Tech You're Going to Crave This Year

From a desktop computer that fits in your pocket, to a desk that keeps you moving, this might be the year to update your office technology.
Emily Price | 4 min read
5 New Gadgets That Aim to Have You Living Happier and Healthier

5 New Gadgets That Aim to Have You Living Happier and Healthier

These gadgets can track your heart, monitor your skin health and even test your urine from the comfort of your home.
Emily Price | 4 min read
What the Heck Are Drones Good For, Anyway?

What the Heck Are Drones Good For, Anyway?

The tiny flying gadgets were all the rage at CES this year, but why anyone would buy one isn't always clear.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Your Baby Is Going High-Tech

Your Baby Is Going High-Tech

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, several companies revealed tech for your infant.
Emily Price | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Drones, Curved TVs, Internet of Everything: Final Thoughts on CES 2015
CES 2015

Drones, Curved TVs, Internet of Everything: Final Thoughts on CES 2015

The big tech show is coming to an end. Here are my takeaways.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
3 Tech Startups at CES That Are Looking to Up Your Fun Factor
CES 2015

3 Tech Startups at CES That Are Looking to Up Your Fun Factor

Life doesn't have to be all work and no play.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
5 Great Gadgets for Entrepreneurs Revealed at CES 2015
CES 2015

5 Great Gadgets for Entrepreneurs Revealed at CES 2015

These tech solutions will save you time, space and headaches.
David Gerzof-Richard | 4 min read
This Handheld Scanner Identifies Pills, Determines Calories and More
CES 2015

This Handheld Scanner Identifies Pills, Determines Calories and More

After making its debut on Kickstarter, the SCiO pocket-sized molecular scanner showed off some cool new features at CES.
Emily Price | 3 min read
This Startup Wants to Make Shopping Online Even Easier
CES 2015

This Startup Wants to Make Shopping Online Even Easier

The founders of Skipstone aim to make product reviews over video more accessible and much more reliable.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
A 'Smart' Belt Automatically Adjusts to Keep Your Pants Up
Far Out Tech

A 'Smart' Belt Automatically Adjusts to Keep Your Pants Up

More than just a belt, Belty keeps your pants at the optimal comfort level and serves as a fitness tracker.
Emily Price | 2 min read
9 New Fitness Gadgets to Help You Get Into Shape This Year
Wearable Tech

9 New Fitness Gadgets to Help You Get Into Shape This Year

From a watch that tracks your mood to a belt that tracks your steps, here are some of the most fitness-focused innovations spotted at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.
Emily Price | 5 min read
An Insider's Look Into CES 2015
CES 2015

An Insider's Look Into CES 2015

Couldn't make it to Vegas? No worries. Here's a peek at the action.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Don't Have a 3-D Printer Yet? This Startup Wants to Change That.
CES 2015

Don't Have a 3-D Printer Yet? This Startup Wants to Change That.

AIO Robotics has developed a compact, all-in-one 3-D printer/copier/scanner/fax machine. Yes, all that in one small package.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
For Tech Makers, Collaboration Is Critical for Creating the Best 'Internet of Things'
Internet of Things

For Tech Makers, Collaboration Is Critical for Creating the Best 'Internet of Things'

At CES, Samsung president and CEO BK Yoon urged tech companies to work together on Internet-connected solutions.
Jason Fell | 2 min read