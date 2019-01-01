There are no Videos in your queue.
CGI 2013
Technology
At CGI, students offer edible bugs, YouTube grants super commenting powers, lessons from MIT's Comedy Hack Day, Thrillist's founders tell their startup story. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs:
The annual event hosted by former President Bill Clinton is aimed at sparking new ideas and encouraging action. But it also focused much attention on propping up youth entrepreneurship.
At CGI, TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie responds to his critics, discusses his newest production facility in Haiti and explains why he feels like an entrepreneur again.
CGI and Mashable's Social Good Summit kick off, Advertising Week paints the town, Startups can start advertising for funding.This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
The stakes for this year's Hult Prize challengers has never been higher, as they gear up for battle at the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
