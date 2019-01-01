My Queue

CGI 2013

10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week
Technology

At CGI, students offer edible bugs, YouTube grants super commenting powers, lessons from MIT's Comedy Hack Day, Thrillist's founders tell their startup story. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs:
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
Talk of Youth Entrepreneurship Reigns at Clinton Global Initiative

The annual event hosted by former President Bill Clinton is aimed at sparking new ideas and encouraging action. But it also focused much attention on propping up youth entrepreneurship.
Neil Parmar | 4 min read
How Blake Mycoskie Got His Groove Back

At CGI, TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie responds to his critics, discusses his newest production facility in Haiti and explains why he feels like an entrepreneur again.
Neil Parmar | 6 min read
8 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week

CGI and Mashable's Social Good Summit kick off, Advertising Week paints the town, Startups can start advertising for funding.This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
Clinton Global Initiative Kicks Off With a High-Stakes Startup Challenge

The stakes for this year's Hult Prize challengers has never been higher, as they gear up for battle at the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting.
Neil Parmar | 4 min read