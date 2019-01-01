My Queue

Should You Compete With (and Potentially Kill) Your Own Business?
Problem Solvers

Should You Compete With (and Potentially Kill) Your Own Business?

Adam Schwartz's t-shirt company was struggling. Instead of saving it, he built something new -- and better.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
How to Make the Entrepreneurial Economy Work for You

How to Make the Entrepreneurial Economy Work for You

Find out why embracing -- rather than resisting -- change can help you succeed as an entrepreneur.
Scott Duffy | 5 min read
This CEO Says That Second-Guessing Your Business Is Natural

This CEO Says That Second-Guessing Your Business Is Natural

The big decision for this Canadian start-up to pivot was the result of eight years of decision-making.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
Getting Ahead by Letting Go

Getting Ahead by Letting Go

You can't take hold of an opportunity if your hands are already full.
Bob Priest-Heck | 5 min read
Need to Make a Big Career Decision? Use This 3-Step Checklist.

Need to Make a Big Career Decision? Use This 3-Step Checklist.

Gixo and Evite co-founder Selina Tobaccowala swears by it.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read

More From This Topic

3 Human Traits That Haven't Changed for the Last 10,000 Years
Entrepreneurs

3 Human Traits That Haven't Changed for the Last 10,000 Years

By placing too much emphasis on what's next, companies risk overlooking and undervaluing the things that remain constant.
Kian Bakhtiari | 5 min read
Understanding Youth Culture Is the Key to Success in 2019 and Beyond
Trends

Understanding Youth Culture Is the Key to Success in 2019 and Beyond

Trendera founder Jane Buckingham urges entrepreneurs to prepare for the future by looking at what the youngest generation wants right now.
Liz Brody | 4 min read
Why Doing the Same Thing Every Day May Be Standing in the Way of Your Wealth
Motivation

Why Doing the Same Thing Every Day May Be Standing in the Way of Your Wealth

Doing things a little differently can both break up your routine and help you reach your goals.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
How to Look at Change as Your Friend, Not Your Enemy
Change

How to Look at Change as Your Friend, Not Your Enemy

Fast-moving times can make you want to run away from change -- or embrace it for the better.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
Good Managers Coax Change
Ready For Anything

Good Managers Coax Change

Some things can't be forced.
Bob Priest-Heck | 5 min read
How Portland's Tech Community Focused On Disrupting the System In the Face of Sexual Harassment
community action

How Portland's Tech Community Focused On Disrupting the System In the Face of Sexual Harassment

The city's unique ecosystem is making an effort to make change versus ineffectively reacting to the symptoms.
Patti Fletcher | 6 min read
The Unconventional Way This Cloud-Based Startup Broke Into the Education Sphere
Pivots

The Unconventional Way This Cloud-Based Startup Broke Into the Education Sphere

Despite uncertain times, the team at Top Hat knew they were onto something.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
Success Habits: The Proven Ways to Achieve Your Dream
Success Habits

Success Habits: The Proven Ways to Achieve Your Dream

Habits will only work if you create a world that makes them easy.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
How This Inventive Software Company Refocused Its Mission -- And Then Found Its Star Investor
Pivots

How This Inventive Software Company Refocused Its Mission -- And Then Found Its Star Investor

Flixel, the company behind the cinemagraph, knew that eventually its original product would lead the business to success.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
Why This CEO Fired Himself and Asked His Friend to Take Over
Ready For Anything

Why This CEO Fired Himself and Asked His Friend to Take Over

Matt Bodnar was always good at solving problems. But when he became CEO, he saw his company struggle under his leadership. So he made a drastic change.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read