Changemaker Festival

Changemaker Festival: el lugar donde los jóvenes aprenden a hacer la diferencia
Ecosistema emprendedor

El Changemaker Festival se llevará a cabo el jueves 28 de febrero en el campus del Tec de Monterrey, en Santa Fe, Ciudad de México.
Katyana Gómez | 8 min read
Asiste a Changemaker Festival, el evento donde surgen los próximos héroes que salvarán el mundo

Durante tres días, los jóvenes universitarios aprenderán a generar un impacto positivo en la sociedad y serán parte de la competencia para acelerarse en Hult Prize.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read