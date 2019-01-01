My Queue

3 Lessons a Toxic Client Taught Me About Entrepreneurship
Slavish people pleasing is not a professional demeanor. Think through your relationship with your clients, what works and what doesn't, before a bad one does damage.
Maleeka T. Hollaway | 4 min read
6 Qualities of Greatness

When we strive for greatness, 'success' is the secondary benefit.
Sherrie Campbell | 5 min read
Build Your Personal Brand by Conducting Business Like Best-in-Class Entrepreneurs

Acting with class and earning a reputation for being honorable is the foundation of living well.
Michael Mamas | 5 min read
10 Habits of Unlikeable People

Too many people succumb to the mistaken belief that being likeable comes from natural traits that belong only to a lucky few.
Travis Bradberry | 7 min read
5 Huge Mistakes That Have Cost Me Millions

Aspiring entrepreneurs should avoid making these errors in their pursuit of success.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read

Why You Should Volunteer Before Launching Your Career
Volunteering can prepare young people for the world, both career-wise and on a personal level.
Bennat Berger | 5 min read
The 9 Cs of Entrepreneurial Success
Leadership lessons from a follower in the Hanoi Hilton POW camp.
Lee Ellis | 6 min read
8 Behavioral Traits You Can Take to the Bank
The steadiness of a person's character is what determines if they succeed in the inherently unpredictable process we call 'life.'
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
10 Ways to Cultivate Credibility
The clearer you are with people the better they will see your worth.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
10 Life Essentials for Attaining a Truly Wealthy Life
A fool underestimates the importance of enough money and a wise person knows the importance of what no amount of money can buy.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
The 2 Unbreakable Laws of Public Speaking
When you're at the podium, character and content are everything.
Paul Evans | 5 min read
The 5 Characteristics of True Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs aren't like everyone else.
Brett Relander | 4 min read
5 Essentials for Building Your Entrepreneurial Dream Team
Few mistakes are more wrenching or harder to undo than hiring a bad fit for your startup.
Lewis Howes | 4 min read
3 Characteristics Successful Entrepreneurs Never Have
On the path to success, sometimes the things you don't do are as important as those you should.
Adam Toren | 3 min read
The 4 Resources Every Professional Needs to Succeed
Careers, presuming a dollop of luck, are shaped by the relationships we build, skills we learn, our character and how hard we're willing to work.
Tor Constantino | 5 min read