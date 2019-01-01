My Queue

Charge

Never Suffer from Low Battery Anxiety Again. Here Are 5 of the Best Phone Chargers.

Do you worry when your battery drops below 50 percent? Never fear, our charger guide is here.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
uBeam's Wireless Technology Aims to Kill the Power Cord

With ultrasonic waves, the newest innovation in powering up charges ahead.
Michael Frank | 3 min read
How Much Should I Charge Clients?

Pricing can be difficult. Here are some things to consider to make it easier.
Rebekah Epstein | 4 min read