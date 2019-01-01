My Queue

Charging

You've Been Charging Your Smartphone Wrong
Smartphones

You've Been Charging Your Smartphone Wrong

You've probably been hastening the death of your phone's battery with your charging habits.
Antonio Villas-Boas | 3 min read
3 Lessons Off-Road Racing Taught Me About My Business

3 Lessons Off-Road Racing Taught Me About My Business

Attrition is high, but the best entrepreneurs, the ones that will make it, are hard-charging over the long haul.
Todd Pedersen | 5 min read
Electric Car-Charging Network ChargePoint Gets $50 Million in Funding

Electric Car-Charging Network ChargePoint Gets $50 Million in Funding

The company now has money to expand beyond the 27,000 public charging stations it operates.
Reuters | 2 min read
Google Is Testing Wireless Charging for Its Self-Driving Cars

Google Is Testing Wireless Charging for Its Self-Driving Cars

Wireless charging could help accelerate the adoption of individually owned electric vehicles.
Kirsten Korosec | 3 min read
uBeam's Wireless Technology Aims to Kill the Power Cord

uBeam's Wireless Technology Aims to Kill the Power Cord

With ultrasonic waves, the newest innovation in powering up charges ahead.
Michael Frank | 3 min read

More From This Topic

This Startup Is Developing an Electric Car Battery That Charges in Minutes
Electric Cars

This Startup Is Developing an Electric Car Battery That Charges in Minutes

StoreDot's goal is for electric cars to travel hundreds of miles after just five minutes of charging.
Katie Fehrenbacher | 4 min read
Blowing Past Its Kickstarter Goal, SnapPower Turns Your Outlet Into a USB Charger
USBS

Blowing Past Its Kickstarter Goal, SnapPower Turns Your Outlet Into a USB Charger

With no electrical skills needed, a simple solution to an annoying problem scores big with backers on the crowdfunding platform.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Tired of Plugging Your Gadgets In to Charge? One Day You Could Power Them With Lasers.
Far Out Tech

Tired of Plugging Your Gadgets In to Charge? One Day You Could Power Them With Lasers.

Let there be light, the laserbeam kind that could end the constant battle to keep your smartphone battery from dying.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Soon You'll Be Able to Buy IKEA Furniture That Charges Your Electronics Wirelessly
IKEA

Soon You'll Be Able to Buy IKEA Furniture That Charges Your Electronics Wirelessly

Although sadly, the furniture won't charge iPhones.
Laura Entis | 1 min read