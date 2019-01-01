My Queue

Charlie Shrem

Bitcoin Named Worst-Performing Currency of 2014

Bitcoin's awareness and adoption grew by leaps and bounds this year, but its value did the opposite, plummeting by more than 56 percent.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Cameron Winklevoss: A 'Sheriff' for Bitcoin's Wild West Is a Good Thing

As the first day of Bitcoin hearings organized by the New York Department of Financial Services got underway Tuesday, regulators explained their priorities while investors expressed concerns.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
Why Bitcoin's Future Is Bright

In our special report, Bitcoin startup founders, angel investors and other insiders explain what the digital currency can do.
Brian Patrick Eha