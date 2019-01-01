My Queue

Chat apps

Workplace Chatter Is Really About People Trying to Be Heard
Communication Strategies

Workplace Chatter Is Really About People Trying to Be Heard

Data shows that what workers really want is to express their individuality, their working styles and more of their authentic selves.
Oji Udezue | 5 min read
Google Officially Bids Adieu to Gchat

Google Officially Bids Adieu to Gchat

Those who hadn't made the switch by Monday should have already been forced over to Hangouts by now.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
SXSW 2017: Sure, You've Got a Brand Strategy, but What's Your Chat Strategy?

SXSW 2017: Sure, You've Got a Brand Strategy, but What's Your Chat Strategy?

The big opportunity for businesses to win with this technology lies with how well it succeeds in making their customer interactions more personable and intuitive.
Daniel Harvey | 6 min read
Google Hangouts Gets Slack-Like Update

Google Hangouts Gets Slack-Like Update

Google Hangouts will be split into Hangouts Meet and Chat, the latter of which is a lot like Slack.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
How to Best Market Your Messenger Bot

How to Best Market Your Messenger Bot

Once you've launched your chatbot on Messenger, what's next?
Murray Newlands | 7 min read

Top 10 Best Chatbot Platform Tools to Build Chatbots for Your Business
Chatbots

Top 10 Best Chatbot Platform Tools to Build Chatbots for Your Business

Having a website became standard for every business years ago. That same process is just beginning for chatbots.
John Rampton | 5 min read
5 Apps Disrupting the Social-Networking Scene
Social Networking

5 Apps Disrupting the Social-Networking Scene

These emerging options can help users make meaningful connections offline, express themselves through visual media or simply host real-time chats with groups of friends when you can't get together in person.
Pratik Dholakiya | 4 min read
The New Reality: AI-Enhanced Relationships
Artificial Intelligence

The New Reality: AI-Enhanced Relationships

Intelligent automation has hit local businesses, and it's actually outperforming humans.
Ido Mart | 3 min read
Kik Launches a 'Bot Shop,' Because Bot Shops Are the New App Stores
kik

Kik Launches a 'Bot Shop,' Because Bot Shops Are the New App Stores

'This is the first time we're putting a stake in the ground and creating a specific experience with bots front and center,' says the messaging app's CEO.
Erin Griffith | 5 min read
The Survival Guide to Co-Founders Living Far Apart
Connected Entrepreneur

The Survival Guide to Co-Founders Living Far Apart

In this tale of two cities, the principals built a startup while living hundreds of miles away. Here are their insights.
JT Marino and Daehee Park | 4 min read