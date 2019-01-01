My Queue

Chat on Chaat

Weighing up Start-up Ecosystems Beyond India
Weighing up Start-up Ecosystems Beyond India

Entrepreneur's Editor-in-Chief, Ritu Marya, caught up with entrepreneurs at IIT Bombay's Entrepreneurship Summit to elaborate more.
Entrepreneur India | 6 min read
"I think Indian Start-ups Are as Good as American Start-ups"

Vinod Gupta has a history of giving and raising funds for Bill and Hillary Clinton during their campaign and has also got mentioned on latter's autobiography.
Ritu Marya | 4 min read
The Approach Must Be To Change The World

In a chat on chaat with Ritu Marya, Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur India, Anil shares his panorama on future of start-ups in India.
Ritu Marya | 5 min read
"Our Investment Style Is The Founders First"

Vani Kola, supporting entrepreneurs in building their companies.
Ritu Marya | 3 min read
Payback Time After Pack Up Time

"I wasn't around my three-year-old son from the time he was born. Neither did I spend time with the family. But after exiting TFS, it is good to do all that." Raghunandan
Sandeep Soni | 3 min read

Building A Culture of Innovation By India, For India
Chat on Chaat

For entrepreneurs, it is about thinking news ideas that they can bring to India and grow them quickly.
Sandeep Soni | 3 min read