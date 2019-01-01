There are no Videos in your queue.
Chatbots
Millennials are the largest generation on social media, and that's why it's a bad idea to ignore them.
No one likes to be told what to do. When you let your customers have it their own way, you might just have them for life.
AI-lead technology is improving, but the advantages described here illustrate how human-first messaging still beats chatbots.
Adding a chatbot to your website to guide shoppers through the buyer's journey is actually not difficult.
Marketing
Develop content that makes sense for mobile consumption.
Marketing
Marketing is being shaped by emerging technologies, methods and patterns.
Chatbots
What's the difference between a chatbot and a genie in a bottle? The chatbot is easier to use, is more engaging, and provides a better ROI if you use it in these 4 ways.
Technology
Tech will empower, not replace, human beings.
Office Tech
Smart apps and machine learning can streamline crucial processes to efficiently grow your output.
Chatbots
Discover why consumers and job seekers might just be nicer to chatbots than their fellow humans.
Chatbots
Use bots to take care of the tedious tasks of hiring, and use humans to handle the trickier ones, like cultural fit.
Chatbots
We humans are emotional, visual creatures who communicate with body language and subtle cues. When will our bots be like this, too?
Online Shopping
Mobile, bots, artificial intelligence and augmented reality come together.
