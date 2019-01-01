My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chatbots

24 Business Ideas That Could Be Worth Millions
Startup Business Ideas

24 Business Ideas That Could Be Worth Millions

Focus on one of the many problems people have that you could help them solve.
John Rampton | 7 min read
4 Simple Ways to Up Your Millennial Marketing Game

4 Simple Ways to Up Your Millennial Marketing Game

Millennials are the largest generation on social media, and that's why it's a bad idea to ignore them.
Deji Atoyebi | 6 min read
4 Ways to Give Your Customers More Control

4 Ways to Give Your Customers More Control

No one likes to be told what to do. When you let your customers have it their own way, you might just have them for life.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
4 Ways That Live Chat, as in 'Human' Chat, Still Beats Out the Bots

4 Ways That Live Chat, as in 'Human' Chat, Still Beats Out the Bots

AI-lead technology is improving, but the advantages described here illustrate how human-first messaging still beats chatbots.
Shay Berman | 6 min read
How to Integrate Chatbots Into Your Conversion Strategy

How to Integrate Chatbots Into Your Conversion Strategy

Adding a chatbot to your website to guide shoppers through the buyer's journey is actually not difficult.
Syed Balkhi | 6 min read

More From This Topic

How AI Is Driving Marketing Automation
Artificial Intelligence

How AI Is Driving Marketing Automation

AI is consolidating the many tools we use to create and manage customer experiences.
Albizu Garcia | 5 min read
4 Strategies to Supercharge Your Online Marketing
Marketing

4 Strategies to Supercharge Your Online Marketing

Develop content that makes sense for mobile consumption.
Dmitry Dragilev | 6 min read
10 Marketing Trends to Watch in 2019
Marketing

10 Marketing Trends to Watch in 2019

Marketing is being shaped by emerging technologies, methods and patterns.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
4 Uses for a Chatbot That Will Transform Your Business
Chatbots

4 Uses for a Chatbot That Will Transform Your Business

What's the difference between a chatbot and a genie in a bottle? The chatbot is easier to use, is more engaging, and provides a better ROI if you use it in these 4 ways.
Serenity Gibbons | 5 min read
Human Tech Support Still Has a Future
Technology

Human Tech Support Still Has a Future

Tech will empower, not replace, human beings.
Chris Porteous | 5 min read
Scale Your Startup With These 4 Technologies
Office Tech

Scale Your Startup With These 4 Technologies

Smart apps and machine learning can streamline crucial processes to efficiently grow your output.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
Why People Are Saying 'Thank You' to Chatbots
Chatbots

Why People Are Saying 'Thank You' to Chatbots

Discover why consumers and job seekers might just be nicer to chatbots than their fellow humans.
Somen Mondal | 5 min read
Here's Why Your Company Should Start Using Chatbots for Talent Acquisition
Chatbots

Here's Why Your Company Should Start Using Chatbots for Talent Acquisition

Use bots to take care of the tedious tasks of hiring, and use humans to handle the trickier ones, like cultural fit.
Aida Fazylova | 7 min read
These Bots Have Eyes: Why the Evolution of Visual Chatbots Is a Boon for Entrepreneurs
Chatbots

These Bots Have Eyes: Why the Evolution of Visual Chatbots Is a Boon for Entrepreneurs

We humans are emotional, visual creatures who communicate with body language and subtle cues. When will our bots be like this, too?
Ronen Rozenberg | 7 min read
2019 Will Be a Revolutionary Year for Online Shopping
Online Shopping

2019 Will Be a Revolutionary Year for Online Shopping

Mobile, bots, artificial intelligence and augmented reality come together.
Yoav Vilner | 6 min read