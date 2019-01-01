My Queue

Checklists

Can a Simple Checklist Transform Your Business?
Checklists

Can a Simple Checklist Transform Your Business?

If checklists are useful for building a skyscraper or performing complex surgery, they just might be right for you, too.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
'Seeing Someone Cry at Work Is Becoming Normal': Employees Say Whole Foods Is Using 'Scorecards' to Punish Them

'Seeing Someone Cry at Work Is Becoming Normal': Employees Say Whole Foods Is Using 'Scorecards' to Punish Them

Whole Foods are using checklists called 'scorecards' and tests called 'walks' to ensure stores comply with a new inventory-management system.
Hayley Peterson | 8 min read
How Flight School was Perfect Training for Entrepreneurship

How Flight School was Perfect Training for Entrepreneurship

A student pilot is taught to expect changes and work to stay ahead of any that might come. Business leaders should take note.
William Hall | 5 min read
30-Day Sales Plan Checklist

30-Day Sales Plan Checklist

Reach your sales goals with the 10 action items on this sales plan checklist.
4 min read
21-Point Invention Evaluation Checklist

21-Point Invention Evaluation Checklist

Honestly evaluating your product against general, industry, market and product criteria will help determine whether it has a good chance of success. Use this checklist to perform that evaluation.
2 min read

Advertising Checklist
Checklists

Advertising Checklist

Before you launch your ad campaign, consult this checklist to make sure that both your ad and your message are right on target.
2 min read
Business Evaluation Checklist
Checklists

Business Evaluation Checklist

Use this extensive checklist to make sure you get answers to all your important questions before you purchase a business.
4 min read
Business Lease Checklist
Checklists

Business Lease Checklist

After you've chosen a site for your business, don't sign any lease without first going over this checklist.
2 min read
Business Plan Updating Checklist
Checklists

Business Plan Updating Checklist

Here are seven reasons to think about updating your plan. If one applies to you, it's time for an update.
1 min read
eBay Startup Checklist
Checklists

eBay Startup Checklist

Ready to start your adventure on eBay? Use this step-by-step checklist to start your business off right.
1 min read
Equipment Leasing Checklist
Checklists

Equipment Leasing Checklist

When deciding to obtain equipment, you need to determine whether it is better to lease or purchase the equipment. Use this checklist to compare the costs for each option.
2 min read
Financial Record Storage Chart
Checklists

Financial Record Storage Chart

Use this checklist to ensure that you're saving the right financial records for tax purposes and keeping them for an appropriate amount of time.
1 min read
Homebased Business Startup Checklist
Checklists

Homebased Business Startup Checklist

Use this extensive checklist to make sure that you cover all your steps when starting a homebased business.
3 min read
Idea Evaluation Checklist
Checklists

Idea Evaluation Checklist

Got a great idea for a product or service? Use this checklist to help you evaluate the idea to determine if you should start a new business.
2 min read
Questions Not to Ask During Interviews
Checklists

Questions Not to Ask During Interviews

Some questions are illegal to ask during job interviews. Here is a checklist with the questions you should sidestep.
2 min read