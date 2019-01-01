There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Checklists
Checklists
If checklists are useful for building a skyscraper or performing complex surgery, they just might be right for you, too.
Whole Foods are using checklists called 'scorecards' and tests called 'walks' to ensure stores comply with a new inventory-management system.
A student pilot is taught to expect changes and work to stay ahead of any that might come. Business leaders should take note.
Reach your sales goals with the 10 action items on this sales plan checklist.
4 min read
Honestly evaluating your product against general, industry, market and product criteria will help determine whether it has a good chance of success. Use this checklist to perform that evaluation.
2 min read
More From This Topic
Checklists
Before you launch your ad campaign, consult this checklist to make sure that both your ad and your message are right on target.
2 min read
Checklists
Use this extensive checklist to make sure you get answers to all your important questions before you purchase a business.
4 min read
Checklists
After you've chosen a site for your business, don't sign any lease without first going over this checklist.
2 min read
Checklists
Here are seven reasons to think about updating your plan. If one applies to you, it's time for an update.
1 min read
Checklists
Ready to start your adventure on eBay? Use this step-by-step checklist to start your business off right.
1 min read
Checklists
When deciding to obtain equipment, you need to determine whether it is better to lease or purchase the equipment. Use this checklist to compare the costs for each option.
2 min read
Checklists
Use this checklist to ensure that you're saving the right financial records for tax purposes and keeping them for an appropriate amount of time.
1 min read
Checklists
Use this extensive checklist to make sure that you cover all your steps when starting a homebased business.
3 min read
Checklists
Got a great idea for a product or service? Use this checklist to help you evaluate the idea to determine if you should start a new business.
2 min read
Checklists
Some questions are illegal to ask during job interviews. Here is a checklist with the questions you should sidestep.
2 min read
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?