Chemistry

VC Confidential: Why Investors Say No
Raising Capital

VC Confidential: Why Investors Say No

An investor-turned-entrepreneur describes the view from the other side of the table.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
Making Medicine and Managing People: How a Chemist Became a Business Owner

Making Medicine and Managing People: How a Chemist Became a Business Owner

Jim Creagan started out making peppermint toothpaste in a factory, but now he's calling the shots.
Chris Haddon and Jason Balin | 1 min read
Don't Underestimate the Value of Chemistry in Startup Teams

Don't Underestimate the Value of Chemistry in Startup Teams

Find the right mix of people and they will carry your startup to the top.
Daniel Newman | 5 min read
How Culture Vultures Can Kill Your Company's Success

How Culture Vultures Can Kill Your Company's Success

The attitude and behavior of only one person in an organization can make a huge difference -- for better or worse.
John Brubaker | 4 min read
In the Lick of Time: Scientists Create Cool New Ice Cream That Resists Melting

In the Lick of Time: Scientists Create Cool New Ice Cream That Resists Melting

We all scream for ice cream that doesn't drearily drip down the cone. All hail the brilliant biophysics brains who finally solved this sweet problem.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read