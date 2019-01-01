My Queue

chet kanojia

Defiant Streaming TV Startup Aereo Finally Caves, Files For Bankruptcy
Streaming TV

Unable to rebound from a devastating Supreme Court loss, Aereo is finally throwing in the towel.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Aereo's Plan B: Fine, We're a Cable Provider

The streaming TV startup that lost against big broadcasters in the Supreme Court is still not giving up. It's giving in. Well, sort of. Here's how.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read