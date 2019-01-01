There are no Videos in your queue.
Chicken
Fast Food
If a quesadilla wasn't cheesy enough for you, Taco Bell has found a solution.
Some workers need to wear diapers, according to a report.
Plus: Facebook will adorn Messenger chats with flowers this weekend for Mother's Day.
Clara Foods figured out how to pitch a unique product without making investors balk. Read on to learn how they did it.
By staying true to herself, Vickey Shelton kept the doors of her Mrs. Winner's Chicken and Biscuit restaurant open through tough financial times for the company.
More From This Topic
Sales
It's hard to sell a product before it exists. It's also hard to perfect an offering without steady cash flow.
Innovation
'You can get hung-up on meat's origin – it comes from a chicken, cow or pig – but the other way to think about meat is its composition.'
Burger King
This is the third variety the company has added to the menu since Chicken Fries were reintroduced last August.
Subway
In its commitment to eliminate antibiotics from its meat supply, the sandwich franchise follows in the footsteps of Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Panera Bread.
KFC
A Case Farms Processing Inc. facility in Ohio sounds like one of the worst workplaces imaginable, firing two employees after being maimed.
Patience
How did it taste? 'Like a corkboard dipped in lemon juice.'
McDonald's
There are two varieties: classic and tangy.
KFC
As KFC's ad campaign brings the Colonel back from the dead, it ignores some of Sanders' complexities that made him so interesting.
Advertising
KFC believes that a negative response equates to a good response. No wonder the chain is struggling.
Burger King
The burger chain says that Liam Payne's tweets raised the snack's social media profile, but a true 1D fan would know that Payne is more of a KFC man.
The U.S.
chicken industry is a multibillion dollar market that includes manufacturing and sales of poultry. Chicken is a popular focus for fast-food chains because it is relatively inexpensive and can be fried quickly and easily. Tyson Foods is the largest chicken producer in the country, and the three largest chicken franchises are Chick-Fil-A, KFC and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.
