Chicken wings
Franchise Players
Long-time franchisee Brent Weaver of North Carolina started out in sales for the beer giant before opening his own East Coast Wings & Grill 12 years ago.
With years of experience in the restaurant business behind him, Darin Beck is moving forward as a franchisee.
Orphaned in Vietnam and adopted by an American church, Phong Huynh grew up in the El Pollo Loco company, rising from night porter to corporate director and, today, owner of 13 restaurants.
Marcus Teufel prepared for 10 years to be a McD's owner before taking a 180-degree turn.
Shaun Curtis has more than 15 years of experience at Buffalo's Café. So, when he tells you how to make the perfect chicken wing, you listen.
More From This Topic
IPO
The chicken wing chain saw its shares jump in its market debut Friday.
Chicken
The chicken wings chain said that rising chicken costs means menu prices will increase by 3 percent.
IPO
Chicken-wings chain Wingstop is plotting a $100 million IPO, according to reports.
Franchise Players
Even with 130 Dunkin' Donuts and six Wingstops, these wing kings aren't done yet.
KFC
In the ongoing battle to prove which fast-food chain 'gets' millennials the most, KFC is now selling corsages for prom
Chicken
With a new chicken dish that can be topped like a pizza, Domino's joins the ranks of restaurants that are winging it with chicken.
Franchise Players
When Brian and Karen Bourlier bought a Buffalo Wings & Rings franchise, they did it for their sons – not for themselves.
Franchises
With the biggest weekend for wings consumption looming, the chicken industry and restaurants are ready.
Franchises
Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop and other chains report a growth spurt, thanks to cheap prices and changing consumer tastes.
Franchises
With hard work and trust in the concept, franchisees can make it big. From a maid service, to a restaurant and a photography studio, here's how three entrepreneurs profited from their own spin on a franchise's business plan.
