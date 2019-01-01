My Queue

Chief Data Officer

Business Intelligence

The Democratization of Business Intelligence

Business intelligence technology puts small companies on an even playing field with larger ones when it comes to data.
Dave Hochman | 8 min read
Why Every Growing Business Should Have a CDO

By 2019, projections say, 90 percent of large businesses will employ chief data officers. Is yours among them? Here's what makes up a good CDO.
Deren Baker | 6 min read