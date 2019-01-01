My Queue

chief information officer

World Bank CIO: 'IT is Not a Cost to Be Constrained'
Power Players

Stephanie von Friedeburg explains how open data, cloud computing and mobile are integral to the future of financial services.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
What Companies Can Learn From 'Game of Thrones' When Hiring Their Next Chief Information Officer

As season five has just ended, there are many helpful lessons to learn from 'Game of Thrones' when identifying the ideal type of CIO that fits your organization's needs.
Deepak Singh | 6 min read
3 Tech Challenges That Keep Entrepreneurs Up at Night

In this age of information overload, startup founders who are aware and keep their heads above the competition will find success.
Wayne Dennison | 3 min read
Disruptive Technologies Highlight the Importance of New Data Roles in Companies

New job titles accompany companies' forays into the information-dense marketing universe.
Joe Davis | 4 min read