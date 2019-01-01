My Queue

To Punch Above Your Weight, Hire a COO.
To Punch Above Your Weight, Hire a COO.

Startups and small businesses should consider hiring an operations executive earlier in the growth process.
Nancy Harris | 5 min read
When It's Time to Hire a COO -- and How to Get It Right

When It's Time to Hire a COO -- and How to Get It Right

The frustrating reality is that the right time to hire a COO is just before "trouble" appears.
Stephen A. Miles and Nathan Bennett | 6 min read
COO of Embattled Theranos to Retire

COO of Embattled Theranos to Retire

The company is currently being investigated by several U.S. regulators.
Reuters | 1 min read
What to Look for When Hiring a COO

What to Look for When Hiring a COO

Hiring a COO can help streamline the company's processes but finding the perfect fit isn't easy.
Jayson Dubin | 4 min read
Stop Being a Jack-of-All-Trades. Join the Billion Dollar Unicorn Club.

Stop Being a Jack-of-All-Trades. Join the Billion Dollar Unicorn Club.

All founders can be seen as either artists, entrepreneurs or managers. Often multitasking, they may need in time to choose to focus on their strengths.
Mitchell Harper | 5 min read

More From This Topic

4 Common Traits of the Best Chief Operating Officers
Leadership

4 Common Traits of the Best Chief Operating Officers

The attributes of the greats of these oft-misunderstood leaders can provide examples for anyone.
Ryan Caldbeck | 4 min read