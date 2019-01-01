My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

chief technology officer

The Habit of Team-Building: Daily Practices for Chief Technology Officers
Team-Building

The Habit of Team-Building: Daily Practices for Chief Technology Officers

Wikipedia's definition of a CTO never gets around to mentioning leadership and team development. Maybe it should.
Emad Georgy | 6 min read