My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Child Care

Are Your Childcare Benefits Outdated? Here's How To Fix Them.
Child Care

Are Your Childcare Benefits Outdated? Here's How To Fix Them.

As the definition of "parenthood" continues to change, organizations are beginning to see this isn't an issue only women face.
Heather R. Huhman | 7 min read
The Surprising Election Issues Working Families Care About Most

The Surprising Election Issues Working Families Care About Most

These concerns come before covering health expenses and college tuition, according to a survey by online parenting community Fatherly.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
5 Essential Skills New Working Moms Need to Know to Keep Their Career in High Gear

5 Essential Skills New Working Moms Need to Know to Keep Their Career in High Gear

Allyson Downey's new book, 'Here's The Plan. Your Practical, Tactical Guide to Advancing Your Career During Pregnancy and Parenting,' releases today.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
How Fatherhood Changed This Man's Career Course

How Fatherhood Changed This Man's Career Course

Mike Keeney had been working in the hospitality industry for more than 20 years before becoming a Discovery Point franchisee.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Are People Your Passion? Here Are 111 Franchises That Might Suit You.

Are People Your Passion? Here Are 111 Franchises That Might Suit You.

Pick your passion from our list of top personal-service franchises.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 10 min read

More From This Topic

8 Tips for Anyone Starting a Child-Care Service
Starting a Business

8 Tips for Anyone Starting a Child-Care Service

We asked established child-care operators to share their best advice. Here's what they said.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
Running a Child-Care Service? How to Keep Kids Safe.
Starting a Business

Running a Child-Care Service? How to Keep Kids Safe.

How to deal effectively with some of the main safety issues you'll encounter in your child-care business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
The Benefits of Being a Company's Executive, Franchisee and Customer
Franchise Players

The Benefits of Being a Company's Executive, Franchisee and Customer

Nicole Carr wears many hats at Little Sunshine's Playhouse.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
How to Hire the Right People for Your Child-Care Business
Starting a Business

How to Hire the Right People for Your Child-Care Business

Everything you need to know about finding and managing the staff you need to make your child-care service a success.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Your Employees Will Love You for Offering These 3 Family Benefits
Employee Benefits

Your Employees Will Love You for Offering These 3 Family Benefits

Nothing does more to stimulate employee loyalty than giving your team practical help balancing job and family obligations.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
Running a Child-Care Business? How to Build a Great Relationship With Parents.
Starting a Business

Running a Child-Care Business? How to Build a Great Relationship With Parents.

The relationships you develop with the parents of the children in your care are unlike any other customer relationship.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
How to Set Prices for Your Child-Care Service
Starting a Business

How to Set Prices for Your Child-Care Service

Learn to determine pricing that will make you a profit but won't scare away parents.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
Forget 'Lean In': Here's How to Define Your Success as a Working Mother
Child Care

Forget 'Lean In': Here's How to Define Your Success as a Working Mother

The key is in figuring how what works for you -- then asking for it.
Natalie Baumgartner | 6 min read
This 15-Year-Old Founder Is Raking in Six Figures With Her Booming Babysitting Business
Young Entrepreneur

This 15-Year-Old Founder Is Raking in Six Figures With Her Booming Babysitting Business

Nannies by Noa has posted reported revenues of $375,000 after being founded three years ago by Manhattan-born tween Noa Mintz.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
How This Mompreneur Cut Down on Child-Care Costs
Child Care

How This Mompreneur Cut Down on Child-Care Costs

Trying to get a business off the ground is hard enough. This entrepreneur found a way to better manage her business to fit her children's schedule.
Amanda Steinberg | 3 min read