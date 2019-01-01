My Queue

Are You Grooming a Future Leader?

These lessons will not only help parents in teaching the value of money to the kids but also teach them the ability of goal setting and priorities
Jitendra Karsan | 6 min read
This Teenpreneur Aims to Build a INR 100-cr Enterprise by 2020

This Teenpreneur Aims to Build a INR 100-cr Enterprise by 2020

The geography of the financial capital of the country is such that same-day delivery is hardly an option in Mumbai. Meet the 13-year-old boy from Mumbai who worked with the dabbawalas to end the city' logistics woes
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
5 Child Prodigy Stories You Should Know About

5 Child Prodigy Stories You Should Know About

All you need is the itch to differ in life
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read