China

Prospect of U.S.-China Trade War Sinks Stock Market Prices
Entrepreneur Index

Prospect of U.S.-China Trade War Sinks Stock Market Prices

Stock market prices were down sharply across the market.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
New Documentary Examines a Chinese Factory in the Heart of America

New Documentary Examines a Chinese Factory in the Heart of America

'American Factory,' to air on Netflix, shows three years in the life of Fuyao Glass America erected at the Ohio site of a shuttered GM auto plant.
Joan Oleck | 8 min read
'Leftover Women' Documentary Chronicles the Story of China's Attack on Unmarried Professional Women

'Leftover Women' Documentary Chronicles the Story of China's Attack on Unmarried Professional Women

China's gender imbalance -- 30 million more men than women -- is the reason why being single and older than 27 has become a social crisis.
Joan Oleck | 5 min read
This Chinese Distillery Is Bringing the Most Consumed Spirit on the Planet to America

This Chinese Distillery Is Bringing the Most Consumed Spirit on the Planet to America

How the founders of Ming River Baijiu are attempting to launch an entirely new alcohol category in the United States.
Nicolas Stecher | 6 min read
Weak Chinese Economy Hits the Stock Market Where It Hurts

Weak Chinese Economy Hits the Stock Market Where It Hurts

The Entrepreneur Index™ fell 1.06 percent today.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read

More From This Topic

China Blocks Microsoft's Bing, Despite Offering Censored Search
China

China Blocks Microsoft's Bing, Despite Offering Censored Search

'We've confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,' a Microsoft spokesperson said.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Elon Musk Has Started Building a Tesla Gigafactory in China, and It Could Let Him Dodge Trump's Trade War
Tesla

Elon Musk Has Started Building a Tesla Gigafactory in China, and It Could Let Him Dodge Trump's Trade War

Musk on Twitter on Monday said that the factory would make Tesla's Model 3, and that the Model S and the Model X would still be built in Tesla's two U.S. factories.
Bill Bostock | 4 min read
Apple and Tesla Stocks Get Hit, China Lands on the Dark Side of the Moon, and Time to Ditch Your Smartphone? (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Apple and Tesla Stocks Get Hit, China Lands on the Dark Side of the Moon, and Time to Ditch Your Smartphone? (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Apple Plunges $57 Billion in Premarket Trading, Dragging Global Stocks After Shock Sales Warning
Apple

Apple Plunges $57 Billion in Premarket Trading, Dragging Global Stocks After Shock Sales Warning

Global stocks slid after a shock revenue-guidance downgrade from Apple and troubling comments about the economic impact of the U.S.-China trade war from CEO Tim Cook.
Will Martin | 2 min read
Possible Trade War Sends Stock Market Into Decline
Entrepreneur Index

Possible Trade War Sends Stock Market Into Decline

Stock prices fell sharply on Tuesday, and it's not hard to see why.
Andrew Osterland | 4 min read
Tariffs and the Trade War: How to Survive as an Amazon Seller Caught in the Crossfire
News and Trends

Tariffs and the Trade War: How to Survive as an Amazon Seller Caught in the Crossfire

Time to negotiate and consider pricing strategies.
Mark Daoust | 5 min read
Alibaba's Singles Day Shopping Event Sales Hit $1 Billion in 85 Seconds
Alibaba

Alibaba's Singles Day Shopping Event Sales Hit $1 Billion in 85 Seconds

This comes in spite of tariffs and other challenges to Chinese tech.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
The World's Most Valuable Startup Is a Company You've Probably Never Heard of
Startups

The World's Most Valuable Startup Is a Company You've Probably Never Heard of

A recent $3 billion funding round landed Bytedance (parent of TikTok) the title of world's most valuable startup.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
5 Steps You Should Take to Maximize Your IP in China
China

5 Steps You Should Take to Maximize Your IP in China

China has a chequered past with foreign IP. But companies are getting around that by developing IP assets -- like a world-famous bronze cat.
Yizan He | 7 min read
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms Censored China Search Engine
Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms Censored China Search Engine

He said its development is going very well.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
China is a communist nation of close to 1.4 billion people where there has been explosive new growth and business opportunities alongside regimented government control over its media and the civil liberties of its citizens.   