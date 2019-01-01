China tech

Everything You Need to Know About Blockchain In China
Blockchain

China's relationship with blockchain's offspring of cryptocurrency is troubled, to say the least, but it's making big developments in the sector
Matej Michalko | 5 min read
China's TechCrunch-like Website Files to Go Public, Shrugging U.S.-China Trade War Volatility

The filing came amid market rumours that the U.S. was considering delisting Chinese firms from U.S. stock exchanges.
Aparajita Saxena | 3 min read
Five Lessons to Learn From Successful Unicorn Startups

Each of these businesses has one thing in common: they meet consumer needs
Mayank Pratap | 5 min read
Why China's Fastest Growing Unicorn Eyeing a Bigger Share of Indian Market

'India is one of the most important markets for us in terms of population and user base'
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
The Top 5 Companies to Work For in China

Fast-growing tech companies are a hot favourite among millennials
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Meet the Chinese Owner of a Popular Gay Dating App US Calls 'National Security Risk'
Dating Apps

Gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech Co. Ltd is looking to sell Grindr, according to reports
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
How This Country is Leading the Global Mobile App Market
Mobile Apps

It accounted for nearly 40 per cent of total consumer spend in 2018
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Will XI Jinping's Dream of Becoming the Global AI Leader Turn into Reality?
Tech

Artificial intelligence in China is rich in funding but short on talent
Komal Nathani | 6 min read
What is Propelling the Growth of Blockchain Market in the Asia Pacific
Blockchain

The healthcare market using blockchain is expected to generate revenue around $1415 million by end of 2024 says a research report
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
China Becomes World's Biggest Online Community
Internet

Amid tight control, the country's population has set a record by crossing a mark of 800 million Internet users
Nidhi Singh | 2 min read
China Tops the List for Fastest Growing Cities
China

Large Chinese metro areas experienced an 88.1 per cent growth in employment while the rest of the country lost 11.5 per cent of its workers, the report said
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
After Spotify, Another Music Giant is Preparing for IPO in US Stock Exchange
Music Industry

In an announcement at Hong Kong stock exchange, the Chinese internet giant Tencent said the terms of the proposed spin-off, including offering size, price range and other details are yet to be finalized
Komal Nathani | 2 min read
Karbonn Takes Over Gionee's India Operations & Insta Rolls Out its Group Video Call Feature. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Komal Nathani | 1 min read
This is How Asian Startups are Driving the Autonomous Cars Trend
Automobile

A car driving us wherever we want is no longer the theme of a science fiction
Ajeet Singh | 4 min read