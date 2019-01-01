My Queue

Chocolate

The Founders of This Paleo, Gluten-Free and Vegan Brand Say It Succeeded Because of Its Restrictions
Hu Kitchen got its start as a New York City restaurant based on the concept of 'guardrails,' but its reach has extended across the country with its line of chocolate bars.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Rejoice! Here Are 8 Benefits of Eating Chocolate.

You no longer have to save chocolate for your treat day.
Madison Semarjian | 4 min read
Learn How This Entrepreneur Created the Opportunity to Launch Her Chocolate Company at the Perfect Time

Cynthia Tice's Lily's Sweets debuted as the anti-sugar movement was gaining prominence, and its chocolate bars are now sold in more than 5,000 stores.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
Amazon Spikes Prime Cost to $119, and Dark Chocolate Can Help With Stress and Memory. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
This Entrepreneur Sells $355 Bars of Chocolate. Is He Crazy or a Genius?

How To'ak Chocolate wants to make the sweet a luxury item.
Ximena N. Larkin | 1 min read

Chocolate Lovers, Have We Got the Perfect Job for You
The makers of Cadbury eggs and Oreos are looking for someone to help it discover its next big product.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
What We Can Learn From the Mast Brothers' Chocolate Scandal Recovery
Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris describes ways you can reinforce your core value system after it has been challenged.
1 min read
A New Study Provides Yet Another Reason to Indulge Your Chocolate Addiction
Like you needed one.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
How Eating Chocolate Chip Cookies With My Dad Taught Me to Analyze Business
As my father and I enjoyed a snack, he provided me with a simple lesson I have never forgotten.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
Nestle Candy Products Will Get Slightly Less Junky This Year
The company has committed to removing artificial flavors and colors by the end of 2015.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
The Man Behind Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tacs Dies
Michele Ferrero, the leader of the Ferrero Group and the richest person in Italy, died at age 89.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
CocoJet: 3-D Printing and Hershey's Chocolate, Together at Last
Hold your breath. Make a wish. Count to three. 3D Systems' new Hershey's chocolate printer is really sweet.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
With New Roastery, Starbucks Wants to be the 'Willy Wonka of Coffee'
Starbucks just opened a deluxe location with a behind-the-scenes look at the process of making premium coffee.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Get Ready for the 'Achocolypse': The World Is Running Out of Chocolate
The chocolate industry already can't keep up with how much we want to eat, and it's only getting worse.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Calling All Chocolate Lovers: Cocoa May Improve Age-Related Memory Loss
Unfortunately, that doesn't translate into eating all the chocolate in sight.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Chocolate has become one of the most popular dessert products in the world. From luxury artisanal chocolate bars to mass-produced chocolate from Nestlé, Cadbury and Hershey, chocolate spans a vast range of quality and prices. 