Chris Sacca

After Chris Sacca's Apology to Women Founders, The Internet Responds With Culture Tips That Can Help Any Company
Company Culture

After Chris Sacca's Apology to Women Founders, The Internet Responds With Culture Tips That Can Help Any Company

Look, listen, act.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Sophia Bush Is a Staunch Supporter of Entrepreneurship

Sophia Bush Is a Staunch Supporter of Entrepreneurship

The actress has taken a page from Chris Sacca's investment playbook.
Jordan French | 5 min read
10 Quotes on Good Bets and Making It in Business From Top Tech Investor Chris Sacca

10 Quotes on Good Bets and Making It in Business From Top Tech Investor Chris Sacca

The man who made early bets on Uber, Twitter and Instagram turns 42 on May 12.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Shark Tank Star Chris Sacca's Missed Opportunity With Snapchat Proves You Should Read Your Email

Shark Tank Star Chris Sacca's Missed Opportunity With Snapchat Proves You Should Read Your Email

Billions of dollars could be awaiting you in your inbox.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Not Believing His Own BS: Why Shark Tank Star Chris Sacca Wears Those Funky Embroidered Cowboy Shirts

Not Believing His Own BS: Why Shark Tank Star Chris Sacca Wears Those Funky Embroidered Cowboy Shirts

If you think it's because the billionaire venture capitalist has a little hillbilly in him, you're wrong.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Mark Cuban Slams Y Combinator Co-Founder for Dissing Shark Tank in Ugly Twitter Feud
Shark Tank

Mark Cuban Slams Y Combinator Co-Founder for Dissing Shark Tank in Ugly Twitter Feud

Don't swim with sharks, not if you can't bite back.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read