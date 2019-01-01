My Queue

Christmas

Apple Heads to Austin, Used Cars Go VR, and KFC Firelogs Are Here (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans

We grilled Zack 'Farkus' Ward on his incredible career pivot until he cried uncle.
Patrick Carone | 7 min read
What Your Stressed-Out Officemates May Value Most This Holiday Season

Everyone needs a magnetic decision maker.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)

New York is partial to The Apartment, while Georgia went with Gremlins. See where your favorite film stacked up.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
17 Best Holiday Cocktails to Take Your Office Party to the Next Level

'Tis the season to toast a year of hard work.
Patrick Carone | 6 min read

Online Holiday Shopping Fraud Risks and What You Can Do to Avoid Them (Infographic)
Holidays

Most Americans worry about online shopping scams, but few take active steps to protect themselves.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
This Granola Startup Hopes to Scare Up Sales With Black Granola for the Holidays
Branding

The entrepreneur behind Gr8nola found a fun way to also build up her brand.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Apple Unveils New Product Line. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Amazon Will Sell Full-Size, Live Christmas Trees This Holiday Season
Amazon

They'll be eligible for Prime shipping.
Mallory Locklear | 2 min read
11 Practical Tips for the Holiday Business Traveler
Business Travel

Business does not stop for holidays. Here's how to keep moving.
Jen O'Neal | 4 min read
A Shark-Tank Backed Christmas Entrepreneur's Tips for Pitching and Staying Calm
Holidays

Matt Bliss, whose investors include Barbara Corcoran, reflects on the lessons of the past five years with his company Modern Christmas Trees.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines You Need to Know
Holidays

From retailers like Amazon and Walmart to delivery services like UPS and FedEx, here are the dates to know if you want your packages to arrive before Christmas Day.
Eric Griffith | 7 min read
8 Ways to Increase Holiday Cheers and Minimize January Jeers
Ready For Anything

Be inclusive, be respectful, and beware of the after party.
Jonathan Segal | 4 min read
6 Strategic Ways to Prepare Your Small Business for the Festive Season
Holidays

Winter is coming. Are you ready?
Kc Agu | 3 min read
Shamrock Shakes and Pumpkin Spice Lattes: the Best-Branded Food for Every Season
Food

How brands have focused on selling specialty products during an especially hot (or cold) time.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read