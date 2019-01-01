My Queue

The Journey to Negative Churn: How You Can Get There by Going the Extra Mile
The Journey to Negative Churn: How You Can Get There by Going the Extra Mile

While sales and marketing are key to gaining and retaining customers, that won't be possible if you don't commit to continuous product improvement.
Steve Fenlon | 7 min read
How Churn Destroys Businesses, and How to Stop It at Yours

How Churn Destroys Businesses, and How to Stop It at Yours

Without knowing why your customers are churning, you'll have no way to create a strategy around retention
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
Signs a Customer Is About to Leave -- and How to Prevent It

Signs a Customer Is About to Leave -- and How to Prevent It

Churn proof your business by paying attention early.
Sandi Lin | 5 min read
Has Major Employee Churn Just Hit Your Company? My Experience Says It Will Bounce Back.

Has Major Employee Churn Just Hit Your Company? My Experience Says It Will Bounce Back.

If a bunch of your employees just left, these four suggestions will get you through it.
Tony Delmercado | 7 min read
5 Tips for Quickly Reducing Customer Churn

5 Tips for Quickly Reducing Customer Churn

To increase loyalty, businesses must realize that their relationship with the customer does not end with closing a sale, that's where it actually begins.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read

Customers Flee for a Reason. You Need to Give Them Reasons Not to Stay.
Customers Flee for a Reason. You Need to Give Them Reasons Not to Stay.

You have to listen.
Rebekah Iliff | 6 min read
Getting New Customers Is Hard!
Getting New Customers Is Hard!

No one ever said that growing your business would be easy, but here's one mindset shift you can make to find success.
Shaun Buck | 4 min read
How to Improve Your Subscription Business Churn Rate
How to Improve Your Subscription Business Churn Rate

Offering incentives and following up with canceled clients can significantly increase your active subscriptions.
James Parsons | 4 min read
How Transparency Can Slash Your Churn Rate by 89%
How Transparency Can Slash Your Churn Rate by 89%

One entrepreneur's journey into radical transparency created amazing results.
Adam Toren | 8 min read
Successful Selling Only Begins With the Sale
Successful Selling Only Begins With the Sale

That's just the start of what can become a beautiful relationship, featuring evergreen sales and long-term contracts. Have a plan for getting there.
George Deeb | 6 min read
10 Ways for Software Companies to Keep Customers Around
10 Ways for Software Companies to Keep Customers Around

Take these proactive measures to reduce your churn rate.
Ron Yekutiel | 5 min read
In the Digital Age, Relationships Have Become Fragmented. Here's How to Enhance Them.
In the Digital Age, Relationships Have Become Fragmented. Here's How to Enhance Them.

Even as technology makes it easier to connect, communication is disjointed. Fake friendships abound. Nonetheless, genuine ties can be forged in business and leisure.
Pierre Brais | 4 min read