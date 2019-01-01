There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
churn
churn
While sales and marketing are key to gaining and retaining customers, that won't be possible if you don't commit to continuous product improvement.
Without knowing why your customers are churning, you'll have no way to create a strategy around retention
Churn proof your business by paying attention early.
If a bunch of your employees just left, these four suggestions will get you through it.
To increase loyalty, businesses must realize that their relationship with the customer does not end with closing a sale, that's where it actually begins.
More From This Topic
Customer Retention
No one ever said that growing your business would be easy, but here's one mindset shift you can make to find success.
Strategy
Offering incentives and following up with canceled clients can significantly increase your active subscriptions.
Customer Experience
One entrepreneur's journey into radical transparency created amazing results.
Customer Loyalty
That's just the start of what can become a beautiful relationship, featuring evergreen sales and long-term contracts. Have a plan for getting there.
Networking
Even as technology makes it easier to connect, communication is disjointed. Fake friendships abound. Nonetheless, genuine ties can be forged in business and leisure.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?