Cinnabon

What Do Schlotzsky's, Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's Have in Common? The Same Parent Company: Focus Brands.
Franchise 500

You can research franchises by price, location, industry … and parent company, too.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
10 Franchises Reveal What They Look for in a Franchisee

An entrepreneurial spirit, leadership skills, a bubbly personality -- here's what brands from Cinnabon to Pinot's Palette look for in franchisees.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Franchise Players: The Sweet Success and Brand Support of a Cinnabon Franchisee

A Q&A with Miguel Di Costanzo on what happened when his hard work caught the eye of his 'Undercover Boss.'
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Regulations Get Sticky as the Danes Ban the Danish

Cinnamon is a health risk in Europe, and that threatens the warm, sweet goodness that Denmark is known for.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
This Mega Deal Means Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Are Now in the Same Family as Arby's, Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon

Roark Capital Group will acquire CKE Inc., the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, adding to its extensive franchise brand portfolio, which includes Wingstop, Carvel Ice Cream and Arby's.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read