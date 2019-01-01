My Queue

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnaholic Says Cinnamon Buns Are the Next Cupcakes, And 'Shark Tank' Agrees
Shark Tank

The founders of Cinnaholic want to make their customizable cinnamon rolls a national brand. Here's how they snagged $200,000 on 'Shank Tank.'
Kate Taylor | 3 min read