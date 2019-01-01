My Queue

Cisco Systems to Lay Off About 14,000 Employees
The San Jose, Calif.-based company is expected to announce the cuts within the next few weeks, the report said, as the company transition from its hardware roots into a software-centric organization.
Reuters | 2 min read
Apple's First Social-Media Guru on the No. 1 Way to Market Your Brand

Apple's First Social-Media Guru on the No. 1 Way to Market Your Brand

Peter Friedman ran social media for Apple before it was even called social media. Here's his top social-media secret for building buzz around your brand.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
U.S. Says Fourth Amendment Does Not Protect Digitally-Stored Data

U.S. Says Fourth Amendment Does Not Protect Digitally-Stored Data

A drug trafficking case in which the government is demanding Microsoft hand over emails stored in a Dublin datacenter has called into question Fourth Amendment rights in a digital era.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
See The Hidden Meanings Inside 17 Tech Company Logos

See The Hidden Meanings Inside 17 Tech Company Logos

These highly recognizable logos have hidden, subtle, or otherwise clever messages that you probably never realized.
Jim Edwards | 3 min read
NSA Reportedly Put Spyware on Consumer Tech Products

NSA Reportedly Put Spyware on Consumer Tech Products

New revelations about the NSA shed light on the extent of its cyber-exploits and the special hacking unit that can gain access to your whole digital life.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read