Citi

¡Atención emprendedores tecnológicos por un mundo mejor! Citi los está buscando
Convocatorias emprendedores

¡Atención emprendedores tecnológicos por un mundo mejor! Citi los está buscando

La empresa anunció el Tech for Integrity Challenge (T4I), una convocatoria de Citi impulsa a los innovadores en tecnología de todo el mundo para crear soluciones enfocadas a promover la integridad.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read