Ciudad Creativa Digital

La escuela de YouTube que te convierte en un influencer
Marketing en youtube

La iniciativa Ciudad Creativa Digital, que impulsa el gobierno de Jalisco, buscará a 25 jóvenes mayores a 16 años para convertirlos en influencers de YouTube.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read