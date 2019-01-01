My Queue

Ciudad de las Ideas

Gifted Citizen, un encuentro de emprendedores que cambian el mundo
Gifted Citizen, un encuentro de emprendedores que cambian el mundo

Participa durante el Día Gifted Citizen este 17 de Noviembre dedicado al emprendimiento y a la innovación social, y sé parte de la Ciudad de las Ideas del 18 al 20 de Noviembre, compitiendo por el Premio Gifted Citizen 2016.
Eidi Cruz-Valdivieso | 6 min read